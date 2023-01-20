Laura Ellis is Director of Podcasts and Special Projects at Louisville Public Media. She’s a Peabody Award-winning producer who started her career in public radio as a talk show assistant. She’s managed WFPL’s podcast strategy as Senior Producer and Podcast Editor since 2018.

In her role as Director of Podcasts and Special Projects, Laura manages a podcast incubator designed to amplify important and diverse voices and stories in Louisville.

When she's not making radio, she's on stage or in a sound booth making theater, or singing old-fashioned music.