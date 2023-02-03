John McEuen is a banjo, guitar, mandolin, and fiddle player, and a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He has made almost 50 albums, that have earned four platinum and five gold records, multiple Grammy Awards and nominations, CMA, and ACM awards.

John produced Steve Martin’s 2010 album, The Crow, which won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

He was inducted in 2017 to the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame, and his popular Sirius/XM Acoustic Traveller Show is now in its 14th year.

He’s also an author - his bio “The Life I’ve Picked” was published in 2018.