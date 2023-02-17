Jeremy Hobson is an NPR Host, Journalist, and Producer who has worked in public radio for more than 20 years, most recently as host for Here and Now where he was for more than seven years. Prior to that he reported for and then hosted the Marketplace Morning Report.

Jeremy has also reported and hosted for public radio stations in Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and Illinois. And he spent time as a producer for All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

He's also the creator and host of The Middle, a new show focusing on listeners, voters, and the marginalized in the "middle" of the country.

Click here to listen to the slightly longer podcast version of Jeremy's episode.