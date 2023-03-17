Kristen Noble is a 17-year-old Senior at Cypress Lake High School. As a musician, Kristen released her original debut album, “Lyrical Therapy” in October of 2022. It’s on all streaming platforms and as of this recording it has accumulated more than 400,000 streams on Spotify.

She's also participated in many music ensembles and groups, including "The A Cappella Group," at Cypress with whom she recorded original songs on two albums and won Outstanding Arrangement for her original song "Simple Math."