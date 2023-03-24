Robert Van Winkle is Community Outreach Ambassador for the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, but is still often recognized as the former Chief Meteorologist for NBC-2 in Fort Myers. He’s also a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked as a meteorologist on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

After a 31-year career on television Robert “retired” and moved to Arizona to take care of his mom when she was diagnosed with cancer. After returning to Southwest Florida, he worked a number of jobs including Real Estate, Substitute Teaching, and even Naturalist on Whale Watching tours in Sitka, Alaska before joining the orchestra in 2022.