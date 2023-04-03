Jennifer Rowley is a soprano who is acclaimed worldwide for her voice and stage presence, and for her wide variety of roles that have spanned many of opera’s greatest heroines. She has appeared at The Metropolitan Opera in lead roles including in Cyrano de Bergerac, Tosca, Il Trovatore and La Boheme.

Throughout her career she has also performed at Opernhaus Zurich, Teatro del Liceu in Barcelona, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Staatsoper Berlin, Opera National de Paris, the National Theatre Prague, and the Royal Opera House in London.

Jennifer also recently created her own summer festival in Sarasota, called Jennifer Rowley’s Aria Bootcamp. She has been a Artist in Residence at Baldwin Wallace University, Fort Worth Opera, and the International Summer Opera Festival of Morelia, and is sought after for her seminars and masterclasses.