John McKenny

John McKenney is a bassist who has played in bands like “The Tropics”, “The HiTones”, and “The Painted Faces” which was one of Ft. Myers most well known bands. They played all over Florida and opened for a number of big names including Roy Orbinson and Neil Diamond. They were written up in BillBoard magazine and were listed as one of the top Florida garage bands of the 60s.

John is currently playing in a Blues band and rehearsing with a local 80s band in Portland, Oregon, which is where he and his wife have lived since 1979.