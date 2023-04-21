Brian Schreck is a music therapist at the Norton Cancer Institute in Louisville, Kentucky and has been professionally serving people with a wide range of illnesses since 2004. He pioneered music therapy services at St. Vincent’s Catholic Hospital Medical Center in Manhattan, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and the Norton Cancer Institute in Louisville.

Part of Brian's work involves using the sounds of a patient's life to create individualized recordings and projects for patients and their families and loved ones, including using stethoscopes and microphones to capture heartbeats that he weaves into musical compositions.

Brian is featured in "The Beat of the Heart," a short documentary film exploring his revolutionary work as a music therapist. You can watch the trailer for it here.

