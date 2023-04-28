Greg Longenhagen is an accomplished actor, director, producer, teacher, and coach. Greg’s career spans over 30 years in professional theatre, radio, television, and film, and he's a member of the original founding company of Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers, and is in his third decade with the organization, now serving as its Artistic Director.

Greg has been involved with more than 64 productions at Florida Rep and has also performed at numerous theaters here in Florida and around the country.

He served as the Resident Director for Pittsburgh’s “Shakespeare in the Schools” while working as an actor in New York City, and he later served as an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Florida Gulf Coast University.

