Rada Angelova is known for her work in theater in New York City. She started as the actor, writer & producer of her own solo show that was presented at the Midtown International Theater Festival, and then she stepped behind the curtain to represent some of the world’s longest-running musicals including “Chicago” and “Cats” while they were on tour in the U.S.

Rada is originally from Bulgaria where she says she first found her passion for music. Today she co-writes with songwriters from Nashville, Canada, North Macedonia and others. Her songs “Anonymous In New York” and “Margarita” can be found under her music artist name “Rada And Subject To Change.”

