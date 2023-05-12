Craig Pittman is the author of six books, including "Oh, Florida! How America's Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country" which made the New York Times bestseller list; "Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther," which earned him the Rachel Carson Award from the national Sierra Club; and his latest "The State You’re In: Florida Men, Florida Women, and Other Wildlife." He also co-hosts the podcast “Welcome to Florida.”

Craig is also a journalist and native Floridian, born and raised in Pensacola, so he is a literal Florida Man. He studied journalism at Troy State University in Alabama, where according to his bio “his muckraking work for the student paper prompted an agitated dean to label him "the most destructive force on campus." He covered environmental issues (and more) for the Tampa Bay Times for three decades, winning many state and national awards.

