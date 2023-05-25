Claire Liparulo is a Southwest Florida-based singer, songwriter, guitarist and violinist. She’s the frontwoman for the band The Freecoasters, whose sound infuses American southern soul with reggae and rock rhythms. In her solo performances, she blends of a touch of their unique mix of Southern Soul and Reggae with her roots in acoustic Americana. She’s performed at Carnegie Hall, Supernova International Ska Festival, and has shared a stage with The Aggrolites, The Slackers, The Toasters, Eastern Standard Time, and Mephiskapheles.

Claire just released her new solo album, The Cost, so we revived her podcast episode from July of 2019.

