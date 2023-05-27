© 2023 WGCU News
Three Song Stories

Konstantinos Vranishti

Published May 27, 2023

Konstantinos Vranishti is a 35-year old student at Florida Gulf Coast University who was born in Albania but spent most of his life in Greece before moving to the United States in 2019.

His family first landed in Maryland, but then moved to Fort Myers during the early days of the pandemic. He started off as a journalism student at FGCU because he worked as a journalist in Greece, but recently changed his major to Communication.

