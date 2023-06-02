Dr. Eric Otto plays guitar for the Immokalee Road Band with his FGCU colleagues Miles Mancini and Mike Kennedy, and since 2019 he has also been the guitarist for the Gulf Coast Big Band, which raises scholarship money to support jazz education in Southwest Florida. For his day job, Eric is Professor of Environmental Humanities, Director of General Education, and Interim Chair of the Department of Integrated Studies at FGCU.

