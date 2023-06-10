This episode originally released as a podcast on October 5, 2018.

Dr. Mike Martin is President of Florida Gulf Coast University. When this episode was recorded he had been president for almost a year and a half. Before FGCU, Dr. Martin served as chancellor, or president, or vice president, or as a faculty member at a number of universities, including Colorado State, LSU, UF, and University of Minnesota. It would be correct to say he’s had a long career in higher education.

A Minnesota native, Dr. Martin got his bachelor’s degree in business and economics, and a master’s in economics at Mankato State College and he got is his Ph.D. in applied economics from the University of Minnesota. He and his wife, Jan, have two children they adopted from Korea – the northern half of which Martin visited in the ’90s as part of a delegation sent over by then-President George W. Bush.

Florida Gulf Coast University's Board of Trustees recently selected Dr. Aysegul Timur to become the school’s fifth president, and first female president. And this means Dr. Mike Martin will soon be stepping down after spending six years at the helm. It was just announced that beginning July 1, he will be taking on the role of interim president and CEO of the Collaboratory in Downtown Fort Myers.

