John Donvan has been host and moderator of Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared U.S.) since 2008. He is also an author and four-time Emmy Award winning journalist who during his career reported for ABC, CNN, and PBS, including multi-year postings in Moscow, London, Jerusalem, and Amman, and he spent one term as chief White House correspondent for ABC News. His 2016 book, "In a Different Key: The Story of Autism" was a New York Times bestseller and a Pulitzer Prize Finalist — there is also a PBS documentary of the same name based on it.

