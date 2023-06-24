Bob Kealing is a journalist who spent most of his three decade long career at WESH-TV in Orlando. He’s won four Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow award, and has appeared on Dateline NBC, the Today Show, CBS This Morning, and has appeared as a guest on NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NBC and C-SPAN.

The author of four non-fiction books, Bob’s research led to the establishment of the Jack Kerouac House in Orlando, a literary landmark in the National Register of Historic Places, and Gram ‘cosmic cowboy’ Parsons Derry Down, a Florida Heritage site honoring the pioneering country rock musician in his birthplace, Winter Haven.

His latest book is Good Day Sunshine: How the Beatles Rocked Florida. You can hear our conversation with him about it on Gulf Coast Life here.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.