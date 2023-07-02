This episode originally released on April 12, 2019.

Shawna Caspi is a Toronto-based singer-songwriter who was doing a swing through Florida to play a few gigs when she sat down with us. She'd just finished taking some time away from the road to write and attend the Banff Centre’s Singer-Songwriter Residency in Alberta. She says she loves the landscapes of her travels, weaving them into her songs, and that she also portrays them on canvases as a painter. Her fourth album “Forest Fire” is described as a collection of songs about burning things down and building them up again.

