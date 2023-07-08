James Priestner is the frontman of the Canadian band Rare Americans. They’ve released four albums and an EP and their songs, often paired with narrative-driven animated video, have garnered them a Billboard 100 album, a JUNO award for their most listened to track to date, “Brittle Bones Nicky,” more than 500 million streams, and more than 875K YouTube subscribers.

The band just released the first two installments of their most ambitious project to date, “Searching For Strawberries: The Story Of Jongo Bongo.” It’s one-part 33-minute-long fully animated musical feature and one-part good old fashioned album that together create an immersive listening and viewing experience.

