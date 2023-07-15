Jonathon Harrison

Dr. Jonathan Harrison obtained his PhD in Sociology from the University of Leicester in the UK in 2006 and then migrated to Florida that same year. He has taught as an adjunct instructor since 2012 at Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State University, and Hodges University. Jonathan has written about segregation in Fort Myers and contributed to the WGCU documentary With a Made Up Mind, which explores the history of voter suppression in Southwest Florida.

Click here to listen to him on Gulf Coast Live in 2014 discussing the lynching that happened in Fort Myers in 1924.

