Scott Carter is Co-creator and Executive Producer Love & Respect with Killer Mike on PBS, and was a writer for Politically Incorrect hosted by Bill Maher on Comedy Central, and then writer and producer for Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO for its first 16 seasons.

Scott’s podcast Ye Gods! with Scott Carter launched in February of 2023. On it, he discusses personal faith and ethics with a diverse group of interfaith and non-faith celebrity guests to uncover what we believe and what we don’t.

