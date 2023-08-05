Mia Borders is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who's become a perennial figure in the uptown New Orleans music scene. She's performed at House of Blues New Orleans, Essence Festival, Brazil’s Bourbon Street Music Festival, Santa Cruz Blues Fest, Chattanooga’s NightFall, Voice of the Wetlands, Memphis’s Levitt Shell, Long’s Park Amphitheater, and The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Her catalog includes live albums, six LPs, five singles, and three EPs – including 2019’s “Good Side of Bad” produced under her own label, Blaxican Records.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.