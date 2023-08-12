Jonathan Lawrence (or J-Law) is a classically trained jazz violinist and fiddle player who began studying violin when he was 9. He utilizes his skills as an electric violinist, guitarist, vocalist, pianist, and loop station artist to perform both original songs and new takes on Americana covers. His album is called The Lonely Warrior which is available on most streaming platforms.

He also teaches general music, violin, orchestra, and chorus at the elementary level, performs with the Gulf Coast Symphony, and sometimes subs with the Southwest Florida Symphony.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.