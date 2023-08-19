"Rockabilly" Greg Hennessey is host of In the Flamingo Lounge with Rockabilly Greg — a podcast that focuses on musicians and music industry professionals from Buffalo and Western New York. He’s also a vocalist with a folk duo called "Old Friends", and has performed as a guest vocalist with the Andrews Sisters tribute act “Buffalo Dolls” and in local musical theater productions.

Greg has also served on the Board of Trustees of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and currently serves on the Board of the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation.

