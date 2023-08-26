Michael Owen

Michael was born in Pittsburgh but moved around while his parents were finishing school. His father was the Lee County Attorney from 1986 through 2010 and his mother is a Speech Pathologist in the public school system.

The majority of his childhood was spent in Boise, Idaho and that’s where he first studied photography. He moved to Fort Myers full time in 2000, and attended Edison Community College before it became Florida Southwestern State College.

He then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where he graduated with a BA in English LIT. It was during his time at FGCU that he picked back up with photography. He took a photo course and started working for a local wedding photographer, and it was that combination that helped him realize that he could build a career with photography himself.

While finishing his undergrad his wife started Audrey Snow Photography, and he joined her after graduation and worked with her until 2015 before going back to school at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco to get his Masters so he could teach.

After grad school, Michael began teaching the Photo II course at FGCU, and also shot for the Naples Scout Guide for two years before joining Marissa Collections in 2017. And now, he’s moving on from that — he’s just accepted a position at Penn State University, where he’ll be their new Brand Photographer. And, on top of all that, Michael says he’s father to an amazing daughter, step-father to an amazing son, and a huge lover of ramen.

