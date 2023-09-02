Megan Borowski is a Senior Meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, headquartered at University of Florida. She was one of the voices who helped us through Hurricane Ian in September of 2022.

Megan completed her B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers University and graduated at the top of her class. She was formerly a freelance meteorologist for ABC News in New York where she produced content for Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee and Rob Marciano.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.