Thomas Lockyear is manager of the Museum of the Everglades in Everglades City, Florida. He made his living as a musician from the late 80s until the early 2000s, first as a keyboardist for the band My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, and then as the frontman and songwriter for the Electric Hellfire club. They toured extensively in the U.S. and recorded five full-length albums.

He then put music aside and moved to Key West to start over in 2005 and has now been a museum professional for 17 years. Thomas has served as curator at the Key West Shipwreck Treasures Museum, and at Historic Pigeon Key. He was then Executive Director of the History of Diving Museum in Islamorada before taking on his current role at Museum of the Everglades.

