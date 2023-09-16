© 2023 WGCU News
Published September 16, 2023

Sheena Brook is a singer and songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who was selected for Season 12 of NBC’s The Voice and since that appearance she’s moved on to partner with several multi-platinum songwriters and artists. She’s also the founder of The F.E.M. Collective, a nonprofit that hosts events in support of women and equality in the industry.

Sheena will also be one of the featured performers at the Island Hoppers Songwriting Fest which runs from Sep 22 - Oct 1. She'll be at the Mound House on Fort Myers Beach with Brian Sutherland on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:00pm, as well as several other shows out on Captiva Island.

