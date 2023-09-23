Jeremey Hunsicker was the frontman for one of the most popular Journey cover bands in the U.S., called Frontiers, and in 2007 he was even offered the role of lead singer with the actual band Journey. His songwriting contributions with them earned him a Platinum RIAA sales award for the band’s 2008 release, Revelations.

Jeremey’s life and career has spanned everything from sales and operations in the trucking industry, to professional musician and songwriter, to his current career as a copywriter and direct response marketing strategist. He’s founder of the email marketing firm, The Isotope Agency.

