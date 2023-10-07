J. Robert Houghtaling is a BMI writer with film score credits on national TV shows including "Big Bang Theory," "Madame Secretary,” as well as on shows on the Travel Channel and Hallmark Channel.

He’s appeared on folk stages around Florida as a fiddle player with the likes of John McEuen and Chief Jim Billie, and he’s warmed up shows for the Charlie Daniels Band, Doug Kershaw, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Bonnie Raitt.

J. Robert's music is featured in several Florida feature films, including the award winning PBS documentary "The Great Florida Cattle Drive,” the recent PBS film “Southwest Florida’s Mangrove Coast,” and the upcoming story of “Peter Gerbert – Florida Nature Artist.”

