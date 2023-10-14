Robert Margouleff is a Grammy Award-winning record producer, sound engineer, and electronic music pioneer who might be best known for his work with Stevie Wonder in the early '70s on a string of award-winning albums, like Music of My Mind, Talking Book, Innervisions, and Fulfillingness's First Finale.

In 1980, Margouleff produced DEVO’s album Freedom of Choice which included their hit song Whip It.

Robert has spent time in the studio producing and engineering for Quincy Jones, Jeff Beck, the Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Oingo Boingo, DEVO, and the list goes on and on.

He was a colleague and friend of synthesizer inventor Robert Moog, and was also an early creative resource for Andy Warhol's "factory" and co-producer of the cult classic film “Ciao! Manhattan” in 1972.

He stopped by our studio while in town to give a talk called "DEVO’s Freedom of Choice" at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College.

