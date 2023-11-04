Brent Crawford was born in Columbus, Georgia but his family moved a bunch before settling down in Charlotte, North Carolina which he considers his hometown.

He and his wife moved to Southwest Florida in 2000. They have three kids, the oldest in college and the youngest in 6th grade. He’s been the Managing Director for Busey Bank’s Wealth Management Group here in Southwest Florida since 2012. We met Brent when he came in to pitch in during one of our pledge drives.

