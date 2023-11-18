John McCullers (AKA Kidd Kwest)

John is a 6th generation Esteroan and founder and member of DeadLink Clique (DLC) — an art collective that got its start in Southwest Florida but is now based all over the United States. He’s also the booking and event manager for Trackout Studios.

His bio says he’s been in love with music as a listener as far back as he has memories, and that he began making music himself in 2011 just for fun, but by 2015 he was taking it seriously as something he’d like to do for the rest of his life.

He writes all his own lyrics, raps, and produces music — as well as dabbling in acting. He’s performed in New Jersey, California, and Texas for SXSW, and all over Florida including the 2nd ever Rolling Loud Hip Hop festival. He also puts on events and has organized more than 50 local shows across Southwest Florida area and is super active in the local Hip Hop scene.

