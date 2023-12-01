James Haick (recorded on location at Scout Comics in Fort Myers)

James Haick III is the president of Scout Comics in Fort Myers — a publishing house for creator-owned comics that also connects writers and artists (and their characters) with producers of movies, tv shows, and video games.

He's also the creator of several comics, including Solar Flare (set in a post-apocalyptic world brought about by sudden disabling of technology) CODENAME: Ric Flair (a comic about the secret agent adventures of Ric Flair the pro wrestler - who worked on the comic with James), and The Mall (three teens in the 80’s become owners of mall stores that are actually mob-fronts).

