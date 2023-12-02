Bob Lewis is a poet, composer, and musician — probably best known as co-founder and early guitarist for the band DEVO.

Bob attended Kent State University in the late 60s and after the Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970, Bob and his friend Gerald Casale started exploring the theme of what they termed “de-evolution.” Peter Gregg joined them the following year and the trio recorded three proto-Devo songs: "I Been Refused," "I Need a Chick," and "Auto Modown."

In 1973, they formed the band DEVO with Mark Mothersbaugh and made their debut performing at the K.S.U. Creative Arts Festival as the Sextet Devo.

Bob stopped by our studio while he was in town for a Q. & A. event as part of the “DEVO 5-0: The Beginning was the End – A Fiftieth Anniversary Tribute to The De-Evolution Band” at the Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College.

