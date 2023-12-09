Rebecca Shaw & Ben Kronengold

Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold are both comedy writers just coming off of a 2-year stint on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where they were the youngest writers in late night television. They also have several new shows in the works.

Their new book, called “Naked in the Rideshare” is a collection of stories about the different stages of life, from childhood to college to adulthood. One of the blurbs on the jacket comes from Will Ferrell, who describes it as “Incredibly original, bizarre, and funny.”

Here is the song they talk about writing during the episode, featuring Jimmy Fallon channeling his inner Bernie Sanders back in 2019.

