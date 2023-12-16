Eddie Kopp

Eddie is a self-taught drummer and filmmaker who has managed to create a career from both of his passions. He is the founder and director for the Sugarshack Music Channel, where both his love for music and cinematography come to life. He and his Sugarshack team have built a music discovery platform that showcases artists, both local and global, all based on his dream of creating community.

After a decade of bringing people together around live music, which he and his team immaculately film and produce in a remarkably chill and groovy space in Bonita Springs — it’s actually his house and its porch — they recently broke ground on their new live music restaurant concept just down the road, with plans to expand to other music cities around the country and world.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.