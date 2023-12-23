Samantha Uzbay is a Producer and Director of Business Development at Premier Music Group, a firm that oversees the music for film, television, advertisements, and more. Most recently, she contributed to the GRAMMY-nominated For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, a 242-piece collection of original music, poetry, and art, including works by Yo-Yo Ma, Mark Ronson, Beck, and others, all inspired by birdsong to benefit birdlife.

Samantha is also a professional violist and violinist who earned her B.A. in Viola Performance from Boston University's College of Fine Arts and studied at the Royal College of Music in London and the Manhattan School of Music.

