Eli & Fur are DJs and electronic music producers originally from London. The duo’s debut track "You’re So High" reached the top 3 on Hype Machine in 2013 and has since received more than 73 million views on YouTube.

They’ve performed regularly around the world at clubs, and at festivals including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Glastonbury; and they recently relaunched their own record label, NYX Music.

