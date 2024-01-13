Nick Walters grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated from Miami University in Ohio where he got his degree in Finance, and that’s where he started his career. But, during his senior year in college he took a wine tasting course and it opened his eyes, mind, and heart to the world of wine. After graduating he spent three years in corporate banking while wine remained a hobby on nights and weekends.

Then, in 2020, Nick made a huge career change to follow his passion. He left his job in Finance and moved to Napa, California where he spent time at Cakebread Cellars and Chappellet Winery — and in 2021 he joined the team at Eleven Madison Park, a 3-Michelin Star restaurant in New York City that is frequently named as one of the top restaurants in the world. Now, as a Sommelier there, he helps to oversee one of the most awarded wine and beverage programs in the world and gets to live his passion every single day.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.