Liz Cochran is owner of Stellar Records in Fort Myers. Born and raised in New York, she quickly became immersed in the Southwest Florida music scene when she moved here when she was 20 years old. She's a buyer, seller, collector, lover, and advocate for listening to new and vintage music on vinyl.

