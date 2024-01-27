Jazmyn Hunter is the first-ever City Curator for Sofar Sounds, a movement that creates intimate concerts with local artists in nontraditional settings, in more than 400 cities around the world. After recently moving to Ft. Myers and falling love with the local music scene there, she’s made it her personal mission to disprove the myth that Fort Myers is boring.

