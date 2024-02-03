Alexander Goldstein was born in Moscow in 1948 into a family of Bolshoi Theater Orchestra Musicians. He began his studies at the age of 6 at one of the most prestigious music educational centers in the world, The Gnessin School of Music in Moscow. Sixteen years later, he completed his music education by graduating at The Gnessin Academy of Music with a master's degree in conducting and French horn.

He started professionally composing music in 1976 in Moscow, and has now composed music scores for 26 feature films, two silent classics, approximately 300 documentary films, animations, countless radio and television shows, circus and stage shows, commercials and sports programs in the U.S. and abroad.

He has also worked with athletes and coaches from 20 countries and helped hundreds of National competition participants spanning 4 different continents. More than 40 Olympic Medals and over 120 World Medals were won using the music that he either edited or arranged.

In 1991, he moved from Moscow to New York City and became Executive Producer and Creative Director at WMNB and EABC in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

In 2005, Alexander relocated to Naples where he continues to produce documentary films and compose music. In 2006, during the first production of Kings of the Dance with classical ballet performances by Ethan Stiefel and Angel Corella of American Ballet Theatre, Nikolay Tsiskaridze of the Bolshoi Ballet and Johan Kobborg of the Royal Danish Ballet – arguably the four strongest male principals dancers at that time, Alexander created a film about the dancers, which opened the performances at the Orange County Performing Arts Center (CA) and the New York City's City Center. This production was followed by Kings of The Dance II in 2008 and We Got It Good in 2010.

Alex is married to Marina Berkovich, a recent Gulf Coast Life guest who helped found the Jewish Historical Society of Southwest Florida.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Arts Planet is presenting a concert featuring his compositions at the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center in Naples, so we thought we’d get him into the Three Song Stories chair. Click here for details on that show.

