Dan Navarro is a singer/songwriter whose career started as a songwriter, most often with Eric Lowen, for artists including Pat Benatar (they wrote “We Belong”) The Bangles, Jackson Browne, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick and more. In the 1990s and 2000s, Dan and Eric recorded and toured as the acclaimed acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro.

Dan has a parallel career as a voice actor and singer, in films including Happy Feet, Rio, The Lorax, and many more. Most recently, he sang on six Lin-Manuel Miranda songs in the Disney Film ENCANTO. He’s also done voice work for many TV shows including Family Guy and American Dad, and for video games and TV commercials.

Dan’s latest album, "Horizon Line" was produced by multiple Grammy®-winner Jim Scott who’s worked with the likes of Tom Petty, Wilco, and the Dixie Chicks. He was in town to play a gig at the Americana Community Music Association in Fort Myers so graciously stopped by our studio with his guitar to give us his three Song Stories.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.