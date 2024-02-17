Chef Paul Rogalski is a renowned and passionate gastronomic leader and artist who finds his inspiration in locally sourced ingredients, the natural environment, and he says "collaborations with all the great people he works with and learns from every single day."

Chef Paul’s culinary career has taken him around the world. Among his many adventures, he is the Culinary Director & Co-Owner of Rouge Restaurant in Calgary. He has done much to help define the farm to table concept in Calgary and beyond.

And, he can be seen starring in Les Stroud’s Wild Harvest on PBS, where he explores natural landscapes across North America with Survivorman Les Stroud. In each location, Les forages native ingredients that Paul then turns into culinary delights. He joine us from his home in Calgary.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.