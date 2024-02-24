Bryce Ivie

Bryce is a creative leader and singer/songwriter based in SWFL who has more than 10 years of experience working in artistic and production fields. His main projects currently include working for Sugarshack Music Channel as the Events Director, and he also hosts their podcast that features conversations with the cool bands they bring to their porch.

He’s also the frontman for an Americana Folk Rock band called Sun State Blues.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.