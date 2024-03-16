Preston Rumbaugh is a roots-music veteran now based in Clarksdale, Mississippi — known as the Home of the Blues because blues music basically originated there — where he is a member of the Big A & the Allstars blues trio. He also leads his own blues band that features Big A & the Allstars members Anthony "Big A" Sherrod and Lee Williams, and he plays solo gigs.

Preston hails originally from what’s referred to as “Old Nashville”, where he played alongside music legends like Scotty Moore, Dale Watson, Lucinda Williams, Ronnie Hawkins and many others.

As a young musician, Preston toured domestically and internationally with the Scottish rockabilly band The Shakin' Pyramids. In the 2000s, he backed Memphis recording artist John Paul Keith before he decided to settle in Clarksdale to play blues exclusively.

Since making the move, Preston has backed a who's who of blues legends including Robert "Bilbo" Walker, Big George Brock, and Terry "Big T" Williams, and he's a regular at festivals like the Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale and venues like Ground Zero Blues Club.

