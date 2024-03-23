Katie Garcia is Vice President of A&R at Capitol Music Group. Prior to holding that role, Katie worked at Secretly Group for 8 years and helped sign some of their flagship artists including Slowdive, Faye Webster, Serptentwithfeet, Japanese Breakfast, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Before that she was the label manager and head of A&R at the independent record label, Captured Tracks. She also co-founded Bayonet Records with her husband Dustin Payseur.

Katie’s bio describes herself as a music nerd and not-so-secret jock who is four-times champ in her fantasy football league and a massive basketball fan, particularly for her hometown team the Miami Heat. She's a first generation Cuban-American who was born in Miami.

She comes our way via episode 305 guest, Nick Walters.

