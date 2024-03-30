Walt Tiburski was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio and lived there for nearly 60 years before moving to Naples in 2005. He spent more than 50 consecutive years in the commercial radio business, starting in college at a local radio station as a “gopher” and working his way up to becoming a radio station group owner of 23 stations.

Early in his career Walt quickly rose from Account Executive to Sales Manager to Vice President and General Manager of the legendary WMMS “The Buzzard” in Cleveland. During that time he partnered with concert promoters, co-sponsoring hundreds of clubs and major rock concerts and got to meet most of the major rock artists of the time.

Also during that time The Buzzard was named "Radio Station of the Year" by Rolling Stone Magazine for 5 consecutive years.

Walt rounded out his half-century-plus in radio with Alpine Broadcasting Corporation’s WAVV 101.1FM here in Southwest Florida where he has served as General Manager and Vice President of Sales for 13 years.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.