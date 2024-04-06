Gina’s bio statement, as written, or generated or created or crafted or however we’re supposed to say it, by OpenAI’s ChatGPT:

"Gina Sabiston boasts a rich tapestry of experiences that define her as a dedicated educator and ardent advocate for historic preservation. Raised in Fort Myers, Gina is the proud product of a bustling household with seven siblings. Graduating with honors from the University of Florida and the American College of Education, Gina's career evolved from diverse roles, including being a DJ and selling puppets, to eventually becoming a respected teacher for over 20 years. She is an eight-time Golden Apple Finalist.

Her profound impact extends beyond the classroom, with instrumental efforts in historic preservation, including saving the Towles Home from demolition, stopping unwanted roundabouts on McGregor Boulevard and serving on the City of Fort Myers Historic Preservation Board since 2003, also chairing the board for a significant portion of that time. She has served on the Charter Review Committee, ran for city council, and dedicated her time to nearly 30 boards. Gina's impact on our community is matched only by her love for travel, cars, and boating. Her boundless energy and commitment to bettering her community make Gina Sabiston a true local hero in Fort Myers."

